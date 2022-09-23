Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

ADBE opened at $287.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe has a 12-month low of $280.06 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.95 and a 200-day moving average of $403.64.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the period. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

