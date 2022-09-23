Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.01% from the stock’s previous close.

RUS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.07.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$26.81 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.79.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

