Cormark Cuts Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Price Target to C$2.00

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$3.30 price target (down previously from C$3.40) on shares of Bluestone Resources in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BSR stock opened at C$0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.32. The company has a market cap of C$77.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$2.30.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources ( CVE:BSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bluestone Resources will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

