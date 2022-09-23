Cormark Cuts Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Price Target to C$2.00

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$3.30 price target (down previously from C$3.40) on shares of Bluestone Resources in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
Bluestone Resources Stock Performance
Shares of BSR stock opened at C$0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.32. The company has a market cap of C$77.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$2.30.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.
Featured Articles
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.