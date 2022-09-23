eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) versus Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Financial Contrast

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for eBay and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 2 16 10 0 2.29 Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 5 0 0 2.00

eBay presently has a consensus price target of $59.43, suggesting a potential upside of 55.17%. Given eBay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $10.42 billion 2.02 $13.61 billion $0.42 91.19 Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.32 billion 0.61 -$1.20 billion N/A N/A

This table compares eBay and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

eBay has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 3.60% 24.42% 8.19% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

eBay beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

