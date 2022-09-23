Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.92.

INFY has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

INFY stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

