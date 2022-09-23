Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

