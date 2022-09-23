Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Kadant Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kadant in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $9.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.98. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Kadant from $248.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Kadant Trading Down 2.7 %

KAI opened at $170.83 on Wednesday. Kadant has a 12 month low of $165.37 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $221.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.37 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 521.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kadant by 2,063.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Kadant by 7.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Kadant by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,813 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

