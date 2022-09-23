Zacks Research Comments on Associated Banc-Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report issued on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

NYSE ASB opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. Associated Banc has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,799,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,050,000 after buying an additional 191,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,652 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after acquiring an additional 280,264 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

