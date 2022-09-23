General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.38.
Several brokerages have commented on GD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock.
General Dynamics Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE GD opened at $228.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.38 and its 200-day moving average is $229.50.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.
Insider Transactions at General Dynamics
In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
