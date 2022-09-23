Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BEN stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,123 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,255.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,123 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,255.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,018,007 shares of company stock valued at $59,856,759. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $159,650,000 after purchasing an additional 143,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.