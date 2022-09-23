Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Reduced by Analyst

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

BHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NYSE BHC opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $29.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $464,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,013,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

