Guidewire Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Shares of GWRE opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $128.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average is $79.49.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWRE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,568.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 319.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $21,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

