Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) shares were down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.15 to C$1.75. The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.74. Approximately 1,754,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,196,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.53.

The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$494.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

