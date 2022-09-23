Investors Purchase High Volume of GSK Call Options (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 22,528 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 128% compared to the typical volume of 9,901 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in GSK by 50.4% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after buying an additional 3,023,634 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth $94,194,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 90.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,070,000 after buying an additional 1,611,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE GSK opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. GSK has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

