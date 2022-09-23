LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. LegalZoom.com traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 33471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,314.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 15,930 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $182,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 344,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,568.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 8.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271,804 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 355,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,988 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,566,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.