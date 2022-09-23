Investors Buy High Volume of FREYR Battery Call Options (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 181% compared to the typical volume of 1,972 call options.

FREYR Battery Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FREY stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FREY shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on FREYR Battery and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About FREYR Battery

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.