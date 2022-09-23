Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 29,348 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 74% compared to the typical volume of 16,840 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth about $15,345,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 116.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 48.1% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 87.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth about $463,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UUP opened at $29.85 on Friday. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

