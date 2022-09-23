SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,207 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,069% compared to the average daily volume of 194 put options.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.40. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.