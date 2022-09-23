PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBF. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

NYSE:PBF opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.15. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

