Analysts Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Target Price at $53.38

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

Several research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $50.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5,587.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 315,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 165,973 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

