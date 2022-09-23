Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on TEVA. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,099 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,342,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Articles

