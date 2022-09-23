Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will post earnings of $27.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $122.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2024 earnings at $139.03 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $35.72 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,356.53.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,082.64 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,634.34 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,185.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,096.21.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $840,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 103.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 91.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $817,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

