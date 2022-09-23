Citigroup Increases Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $24.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:CRK opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $22.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 265,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $917,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 142,800 shares of company stock worth $2,574,208. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.