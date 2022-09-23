Traders Buy High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KIRK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 187.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 138,047 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth $663,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 271.0% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 89,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIRK opened at $3.45 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.44). Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 2.64%.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

