Traders Buy High Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,660 call options.
In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,789 shares of company stock worth $18,925,825. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.60. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.95. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $196.80 and a 12-month high of $590.00.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
