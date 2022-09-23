Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter acquired 6,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $49,994.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 138,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,080,913.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Carter purchased 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $49,994.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at $628,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 159,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,988. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

