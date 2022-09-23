China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ZNH opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

