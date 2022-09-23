MGM Resorts International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 13,107 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical volume of 8,155 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.11.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

