Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,067 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 73% compared to the average volume of 3,513 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

