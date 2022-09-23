PulteGroup Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 179,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

