Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.46. Approximately 100,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 176,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$90.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

