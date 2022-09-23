Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Shares Down 1.5%

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.18. Approximately 47,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.57.
Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57.
