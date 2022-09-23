Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 3,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Evo Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evo Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVOJU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,185,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 635,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 32,719 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

Evo Acquisition Company Profile

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.