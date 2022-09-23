Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 27th (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, September 27th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, September 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 27th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLDI stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDI. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 356,473 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth $785,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares during the period.

