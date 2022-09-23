IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69. 395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.35.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

