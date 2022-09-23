Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Leoni Stock Down 15.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.

About Leoni

(Get Rating)

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.