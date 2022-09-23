Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 358,101 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 205% compared to the average volume of 117,247 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $58.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

