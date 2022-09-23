Traders Purchase Large Volume of Invesco Senior Loan ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 82,705 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 227% compared to the average volume of 25,313 put options.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Loan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,698,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,649 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period.

