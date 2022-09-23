SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 51,587 put options on the company. This is an increase of 65% compared to the typical daily volume of 31,349 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $61.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.