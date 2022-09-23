Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

