Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) to Equal Weight

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.43. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $495,719,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $274,214,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

