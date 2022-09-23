Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

About Lannett

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lannett by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Lannett by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lannett by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 153,445 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.