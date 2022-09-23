Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Performance
Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.33.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
Further Reading
