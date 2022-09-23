Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 18,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $642,590.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 18,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $642,590.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $55,151.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,650.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,629. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $6,702,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

