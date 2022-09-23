StockNews.com Downgrades Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Hold

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.9 %

QSR stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 62,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 802,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 72,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 839,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,922,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

