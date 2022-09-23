NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $210.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 67.18% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NVDA stock opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $312.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $124.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.71.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

