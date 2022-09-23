Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

WBS opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,237,000 after purchasing an additional 383,804 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

