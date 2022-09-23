Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Freshpet (FRPT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT):

9/8/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $118.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Freshpet was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $118.00 to $97.00.

9/8/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $70.00.

8/18/2022 – Freshpet is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $100.00.

8/10/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Freshpet Stock Up 15.9 %

FRPT opened at $45.47 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,810 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after acquiring an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,477,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,638 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

