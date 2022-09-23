JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 170

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 122 ($1.47) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.28) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177.63 ($2.15).

Shares of TW opened at GBX 105.30 ($1.27) on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.75 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 179.70 ($2.17). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 658.13.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Clodagh Moriarty purchased 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £29,779.75 ($35,983.26). In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle acquired 39,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,318.99). Also, insider Clodagh Moriarty bought 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($35,983.26). Insiders bought a total of 65,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,068 over the last ninety days.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

