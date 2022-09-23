TUI (LON:TUI) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.51) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TUI from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 156 ($1.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TUI presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 165.14 ($2.00).

TUI stock opened at GBX 134.90 ($1.63) on Wednesday. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.55 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 356.40 ($4.31). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

