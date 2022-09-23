JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Vistry Group (LON:VTY) to Underweight

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 772 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 840 ($10.15) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,241 ($15.00) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,207.88 ($14.59).

Vistry Group Stock Performance

VTY opened at GBX 701 ($8.47) on Wednesday. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 680 ($8.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,278.50 ($15.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 715.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 838.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 871.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vistry Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Earl Sibley bought 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,208 shares of company stock worth $4,991,764.

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Articles

